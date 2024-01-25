Follow The Sound: 2024-01-25

Written by on January 25, 2024

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. shacked – insect dissection
  3. die dancing bears – drug dance
  4. vlad dale – i don’t wanna go to work today
  5. the acid drops – surfin prostitute beat
  6. mc5 – come together
  7. grand funk railroad – got this thing on the move
  8. the stooges – real cool time
  9. deniz tek – taking one for the team
  10. mannequin death squad – everybody’s movin
  11. blue oyster cult – career of evil
  12. siouxsie and the banshees – desert kisses
  13. jefferson airplane – crown of creation
  14. the dictators – who will save rock and roll
  15. dmz – busy man
  16. the scientists – set it on fire
  17. skeletal family – promised land
  18. wild rocket – wild cat
  19. the seeds – two fingers pointing on you
  20. the standells – riot on sunset strip
  21. the chocolate watchband – are you gonna be there (at the love in)
  22. ultimate spinach – sacrifice of the moon
  23. rocky’s pride and joy – crawl
