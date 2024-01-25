Follow The Sound: 2024-01-25

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- shacked – insect dissection
- die dancing bears – drug dance
- vlad dale – i don’t wanna go to work today
- the acid drops – surfin prostitute beat
- mc5 – come together
- grand funk railroad – got this thing on the move
- the stooges – real cool time
- deniz tek – taking one for the team
- mannequin death squad – everybody’s movin
- blue oyster cult – career of evil
- siouxsie and the banshees – desert kisses
- jefferson airplane – crown of creation
- the dictators – who will save rock and roll
- dmz – busy man
- the scientists – set it on fire
- skeletal family – promised land
- wild rocket – wild cat
- the seeds – two fingers pointing on you
- the standells – riot on sunset strip
- the chocolate watchband – are you gonna be there (at the love in)
- ultimate spinach – sacrifice of the moon
- rocky’s pride and joy – crawl
Reader's opinions