Follow The Sound: 2024-01-18

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. beans – calling
  3. the litter – action woman
  4. thunder speaks – free
  5. creature fear – adulthood
  6. dizzy planet – break me down
  7. grinderman – electric alice
  8. hayden coonan – bury me in the ground
  9. the triffids – red pony
  10. shelf lives – skirts and salads
  11. cabaret voltaire – nag nag nag
  12. hawkwind – motorhead
  13. twenty second sect – i’ll be your navigator
  14. the runnaways – cherry bomb
  15. mo-dettes – paint it black
  16. leigh stardust and brillig – fashion
  17. brian eno – baby’s on fire
  18. pink floyd – ibiza bar
  19. trafalgar – bluebird is dead
  20. the bee gees – lemons never forget
  21. bauhaus – silent hedges
  22. the midnight mares – sparks! (then the rain came down)
  23. the church – when you were mine
  24. josie cotton – johnny, are you queer?
  25. johnny kannis – king of the surf
