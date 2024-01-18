Follow The Sound: 2024-01-18

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- beans – calling
- the litter – action woman
- thunder speaks – free
- creature fear – adulthood
- dizzy planet – break me down
- grinderman – electric alice
- hayden coonan – bury me in the ground
- the triffids – red pony
- shelf lives – skirts and salads
- cabaret voltaire – nag nag nag
- hawkwind – motorhead
- twenty second sect – i’ll be your navigator
- the runnaways – cherry bomb
- mo-dettes – paint it black
- leigh stardust and brillig – fashion
- brian eno – baby’s on fire
- pink floyd – ibiza bar
- trafalgar – bluebird is dead
- the bee gees – lemons never forget
- bauhaus – silent hedges
- the midnight mares – sparks! (then the rain came down)
- the church – when you were mine
- josie cotton – johnny, are you queer?
- johnny kannis – king of the surf
Reader's opinions