Follow The Sound: 2024-01-11

Written by on January 11, 2024

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. rachel sweet – new rose
  3. the empty heads – bin day
  4. hergs – style of love
  5. the blind herd – cape able
  6. nick vulture – really good
  7. syd barrett – baby lemonade
  8. tomorrow – revolution
  9. the executives – moving in a circle
  10. the plague – brainscan
  11. the soft boys – wading through a ventilator
  12. blondie – rifle range
  13. play dead – this side of heaven
  14. the vovos – go die in the woods
  15. floodlights – human
  16. the rasa’s – friday knock offs
  17. the arturos – i saw a ufo
  18. flamin’ groovies – you tore me down
  19. the hangman’s beautiful daughters – love is blue
  20. the open mind – magic potion
  21. the count 5 – psychotic reaction
  22. david bowie – rosalyn
  23. joan jett – crimson and clover
  24. girlschool – race with the devil
  25. ramones – california sun
  26. the empty threats – new jet ski
  27. red lorry yellow lorry – talk about the weather
