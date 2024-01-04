Follow The Sound: 2024-01-04

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- the dainty morsels – little miss green
- tea party – save me
- pink duke – caught my eye
- the effends – melting
- the arturos – i saw a ufo
- the rsa’s – friday knock offs
- the cool greenhouse – alexa!
- english teacher – mastermind specialism
- brian eno – in dark trees
- the slits – so tough
- x-ray-spex – warrior in woolworths
- buzzcocks – boredom
- twenty second sect – ill be your navigator
- the sunsets – hot generation
- jefferson handkercheif – im allergic to flowers
- fifty foot hose – if not this time
- bamboo shoot – the fox has gone to ground
- the united states of america – the american metaphysical circus
- mums favourite – loveboat
- love – que vida
- the grateful dead – creampuff war
- the verge – i will make you live
- the chills – pink frost
Reader's opinions