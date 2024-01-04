Follow The Sound: 2024-01-04

Written by on January 4, 2024

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. the dainty morsels – little miss green
  3. tea party – save me
  4. pink duke – caught my eye
  5. the effends – melting
  6. the arturos – i saw a ufo
  7. the rsa’s – friday knock offs
  8. the cool greenhouse – alexa!
  9. english teacher – mastermind specialism
  10. brian eno – in dark trees
  11. the slits – so tough
  12. x-ray-spex – warrior in woolworths
  13. buzzcocks – boredom
  14. twenty second sect – ill be your navigator
  15. the sunsets – hot generation
  16. jefferson handkercheif – im allergic to flowers
  17. fifty foot hose – if not this time
  18. bamboo shoot – the fox has gone to ground
  19. the united states of america – the american metaphysical circus
  20. mums favourite – loveboat
  21. love – que vida
  22. the grateful dead – creampuff war
  23. the verge – i will make you live
  24. the chills – pink frost
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Mystery Train: 2024-01-04

Previous post

Low Noise High Output: 2024-01-04

Current track

Title

Artist