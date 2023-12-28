Follow The Sound: 2023-12-28

  1. The Dolly Rocker Movement – Follow the sound
  2. Green Circles – Let Me Through
  3. Wild Rocket – Dewey Decimal System
  4. 3D TV – Love Machine
  5. The Monochrome Set – Fun for All the Family
  6. The Tonight Show – On The Strip
  7. Allah-Las – Don’t You Forget It
  8. Fugazi – Cashout
  9. Mia Dyson – I Meant Something To You Once
  10. Clap your Hands Say Yeah – Emily Jean Stock
  11. Orange Juice – Simply Thrilled Honey
  12. Yo La Tengo – Stockholm Syndrome
  13. SnarskiCircusLindyBand – Mexico, I Have Never Been There
  14. The Pretty Things – The Good Mr. Square
  15. The Velvet Underground – Pale Blue Eyes
  16. Scott & Charlene’s Wedding – Salt In Your Hair
  17. Darondo – Didn’t I (GUTS remix)
  18. Babes Are Wolves – Wait
  19. Ramones – Suzy is a Headbanger
  20. Ezra Collective – Ego Killah
  21. Prince Fatty & Shniece McMenamin – Black Rabbit
  22. Somnium – Olive Hop
  23. Summer Flake – The Setting Sun
