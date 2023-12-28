Follow The Sound: 2023-12-28

- The Dolly Rocker Movement – Follow the sound
- Green Circles – Let Me Through
- Wild Rocket – Dewey Decimal System
- 3D TV – Love Machine
- The Monochrome Set – Fun for All the Family
- The Tonight Show – On The Strip
- Allah-Las – Don’t You Forget It
- Fugazi – Cashout
- Mia Dyson – I Meant Something To You Once
- Clap your Hands Say Yeah – Emily Jean Stock
- Orange Juice – Simply Thrilled Honey
- Yo La Tengo – Stockholm Syndrome
- SnarskiCircusLindyBand – Mexico, I Have Never Been There
- The Pretty Things – The Good Mr. Square
- The Velvet Underground – Pale Blue Eyes
- Scott & Charlene’s Wedding – Salt In Your Hair
- Darondo – Didn’t I (GUTS remix)
- Babes Are Wolves – Wait
- Ramones – Suzy is a Headbanger
- Ezra Collective – Ego Killah
- Prince Fatty & Shniece McMenamin – Black Rabbit
- Somnium – Olive Hop
- Summer Flake – The Setting Sun
Reader's opinions