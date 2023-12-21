Follow The Sound: 2023-12-21

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- the masters apprentices – answer lies beyond
- the dainty morsels – little miss green
- lucidvox – don’t look away
- the damned – i think im wonderful
- naz nomad and the nightmares – i had too much to dream last night
- the eyes – when the night falls
- party pest – in the shadows
- concrete surfers – on the fence
- killing joke – tension
- teddy and his patches – suzy creamcheese
- x ray spex – the day the world turned day glo
- the bucket – i can’t help thinking about you
- blondie – rip her to shreds
- les fleur de lys – circles
- the cure – jumping someone elses train
- the bad poets – crash sweet crash
- adam and the ants – car trouble
- the triffids – beautiful waste
- the koobas – barricades
- the lords of the new church – new church
- sunsick daisy – underwater
- frank zappa and the mothers of invention – trouble every day
Reader's opinions