Follow The Sound: 2023-12-21

December 21, 2023

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. the masters apprentices – answer lies beyond
  3. the dainty morsels – little miss green
  4. lucidvox – don’t look away
  5. the damned – i think im wonderful
  6. naz nomad and the nightmares – i had too much to dream last night
  7. the eyes – when the night falls
  8. party pest – in the shadows
  9. concrete surfers – on the fence
  10. killing joke – tension
  11. teddy and his patches – suzy creamcheese
  12. x ray spex – the day the world turned day glo
  13. the bucket – i can’t help thinking about you
  14. blondie – rip her to shreds
  15. les fleur de lys – circles
  16. the cure – jumping someone elses train
  17. the bad poets – crash sweet crash
  18. adam and the ants – car trouble
  19. the triffids – beautiful waste
  20. the koobas – barricades
  21. the lords of the new church – new church
  22. sunsick daisy – underwater
  23. frank zappa and the mothers of invention – trouble every day
