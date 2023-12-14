Follow The Sound: 2023-12-14

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. the effends – chief wiggum
  3. electric slumber – countdown
  4. pink duke – putting it off
  5. daevid allen’s gong – mystic sister – magick brother
  6. the dainty morsels – i have seen
  7. the creatures – sky train
  8. rocket science – fashion emergency
  9. dizzy planet – break me down
  10. sunsick daisy – im coming home
  11. the soft boys – i wanna destroy you
  12. the turtles – outside chance
  13. frank zappa and the mothers of invention – plastic people
  14. the seeds – flower lady and her assistant
  15. the peanut butter conspiracy – turn on a freind (to the good life)
  16. captain beefheart and his magic band – neon meate dream of a octafish
  17. traffic – heaven is in your mind
  18. wild rocket – sunny day
  19. the amcats – overtime
  20. the stooges – tv eye
  21. ramones – i don’t care
  22. nikki and the corvettes – just what i need
  23. the pop group – thief of fire
  24. international exhiles – let’s be sophisticated
