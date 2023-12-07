Follow The Sound: 2023-12-07

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- pink duke – caught my eye
- the dainty morsels – bungalow blue
- concrete surfers – on the fence
- creature fear – adulthood
- cosmic psychos – lost cause
- allah-las – catamaran
- the revillos – bongo brain
- the pogues – a pair of brown eyes
- the genevieves – words
- red lorry yellow lorry – talk about the weather
- play dead – the tenant
- the cult – rain
- skeletal family – the wind blows
- the cramps – human fly
- king kurt – destination zululand
- die dancing bears – new york valentine
- alien sex fiend – e.s.t (trip to the moon)
- bauhaus – third uncle
- hawkwind – the psychedelic warlords (disappear in smoke)
- the stooges – 1969
Reader's opinions