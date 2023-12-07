Follow The Sound: 2023-12-07

December 7, 2023

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. pink duke – caught my eye
  3. the dainty morsels – bungalow blue
  4. concrete surfers – on the fence
  5. creature fear – adulthood
  6. cosmic psychos – lost cause
  7. allah-las – catamaran
  8. the revillos – bongo brain
  9. the pogues – a pair of brown eyes
  10. the genevieves – words
  11. red lorry yellow lorry – talk about the weather
  12. play dead – the tenant
  13. the cult – rain
  14. skeletal family – the wind blows
  15. the cramps – human fly
  16. king kurt – destination zululand
  17. die dancing bears – new york valentine
  18. alien sex fiend – e.s.t (trip to the moon)
  19. bauhaus – third uncle
  20. hawkwind – the psychedelic warlords (disappear in smoke)
  21. the stooges – 1969
