Follow The Sound: 2023-11-30

Written by on November 30, 2023

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. the dainty morsels – tell me father
  3. wimple winch – save my soul
  4. focus three – 10,000 years behind my mind
  5. mums favourite – loveboat
  6. theatre of hate – the hop
  7. killing joke – eighties
  8. wet taxis – in the past
  9. the spikes – river of love
  10. dizzy planet – break me down
  11. alright psycho – arthur street
  12. pinch points – pave me
  13. johnny seagull and the hot chips – i deal in fire
  14. vertebrats – left in the dark
  15. the bevis frond – lights are changing
  16. crystal chandlier – suicidal flowers
  17. dead moon – a fix on you
  18. the dukes of stratosphear – 25 o’clock
  19. the mandrake paddle steamer – strange walkin’ man
  20. the black heart death cult – always
  21. wc fields memorial electric string band – hippy elevator operator
  22. rocky’s pride and joy – lucifer’s lullaby
  23. yes – survival
  24. strawberry switchblade – go away
