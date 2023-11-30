Follow The Sound: 2023-11-30

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- the dainty morsels – tell me father
- wimple winch – save my soul
- focus three – 10,000 years behind my mind
- mums favourite – loveboat
- theatre of hate – the hop
- killing joke – eighties
- wet taxis – in the past
- the spikes – river of love
- dizzy planet – break me down
- alright psycho – arthur street
- pinch points – pave me
- johnny seagull and the hot chips – i deal in fire
- vertebrats – left in the dark
- the bevis frond – lights are changing
- crystal chandlier – suicidal flowers
- dead moon – a fix on you
- the dukes of stratosphear – 25 o’clock
- the mandrake paddle steamer – strange walkin’ man
- the black heart death cult – always
- wc fields memorial electric string band – hippy elevator operator
- rocky’s pride and joy – lucifer’s lullaby
- yes – survival
- strawberry switchblade – go away
