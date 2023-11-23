Follow The Sound: 2023-11-23

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- the mark of cain – interloper
- the lords of the new church – open your eyes
- yo la tengo – apology letter
- joy division – shadowplay
- the moodists – double life
- red lorry yellow lorry – monkeys on juice
- exploding white mice – burning red
- the gymslips – 48 crash
- blondie – hanging on the telephone
- dizzy planet – break me down
- brian eno – third uncle
- the dainty morsels – lily of the incas
- hot apple band – not today
- syd barrett – baby lemonade
- echo and the bunnymen – rescue
- the things – everytime
- mums favourite – loveboat
- love – she comes in colours
- the pretty things – walking through my dreams
- three o’clock – with a cantelope girlfriend
- the black heart death cult – always
Reader's opinions