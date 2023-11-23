Follow The Sound: 2023-11-23

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. the mark of cain – interloper
  3. the lords of the new church – open your eyes
  4. yo la tengo – apology letter
  5. joy division – shadowplay
  6. the moodists – double life
  7. red lorry yellow lorry – monkeys on juice
  8. exploding white mice – burning red
  9. the gymslips – 48 crash
  10. blondie – hanging on the telephone
  11. dizzy planet – break me down
  12. brian eno – third uncle
  13. the dainty morsels – lily of the incas
  14. hot apple band – not today
  15. syd barrett – baby lemonade
  16. echo and the bunnymen – rescue
  17. the things – everytime
  18. mums favourite – loveboat
  19. love – she comes in colours
  20. the pretty things – walking through my dreams
  21. three o’clock – with a cantelope girlfriend
  22. the black heart death cult – always
