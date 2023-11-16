Follow The Sound: 2023-11-16

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- druid fluids – out of phase
- the black heart death cult – crush
- southern death cult – moya
- blue oyster cult – the red and the black
- the revillos – bongo brain
- sweat – red wave
- barracudas – i can’t pretend
- feed the fire – manic
- oscar the wild – multicolour
- love – que vida!
- the standells – riot on sunset strip
- mums favourite – loveboat
- caravan – golf girl
- pink floyd – let there be more light
- urban guerillas – 1984
- alright psycho – arthur street
- west thebarton – desire
- plasticland – magic rockinghorse
- the velvet underground – femme fatale
- the pandoras – its about time
- the leopards – psychedelic boy
- died pretty – out of the unknown
- jefferson airplane – its no secret
Reader's opinions