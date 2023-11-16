Follow The Sound: 2023-11-16

November 16, 2023

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. druid fluids – out of phase
  3. the black heart death cult – crush
  4. southern death cult – moya
  5. blue oyster cult – the red and the black
  6. the revillos – bongo brain
  7. sweat – red wave
  8. barracudas – i can’t pretend
  9. feed the fire – manic
  10. oscar the wild – multicolour
  11. love – que vida!
  12. the standells – riot on sunset strip
  13. mums favourite – loveboat
  14. caravan – golf girl
  15. pink floyd – let there be more light
  16. urban guerillas – 1984
  17. alright psycho – arthur street
  18. west thebarton – desire
  19. plasticland – magic rockinghorse
  20. the velvet underground – femme fatale
  21. the pandoras – its about time
  22. the leopards – psychedelic boy
  23. died pretty – out of the unknown
  24. jefferson airplane – its no secret
