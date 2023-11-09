Follow The Sound: 2023-11-09

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- the mynd gardeners – caramel sky
- the mynd gardeners – wait for what will come
- dust collection – maxine brown
- dust collection – light
- the mynd gardeners – discotheque
- the verge – here with no fear
- the screaming believers – don’t talk of love
- toys went berserk – guns at my head
- the sundials – baby
- the fire – fathers name was dad
- the ninth wave – the monster song
- the executives – moving in a circle
- the byrds – lady friend
- julie driscoll and the brian auger trinity – indian rope man
- party pest – in the shadows
- yo la tengo – fallout
- johnny seagull and the hot chips – i deal in fire
- the church – almost with you
Reader's opinions