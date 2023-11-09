Follow The Sound: 2023-11-09

November 9, 2023

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. the mynd gardeners – caramel sky
  3. the mynd gardeners – wait for what will come
  4. dust collection – maxine brown
  5. dust collection – light
  6. the mynd gardeners – discotheque
  7. the verge – here with no fear
  8. the screaming believers – don’t talk of love
  9. toys went berserk – guns at my head
  10. the sundials – baby
  11. the fire – fathers name was dad
  12. the ninth wave – the monster song
  13. the executives – moving in a circle
  14. the byrds – lady friend
  15. julie driscoll and the brian auger trinity – indian rope man
  16. party pest – in the shadows
  17. yo la tengo – fallout
  18. johnny seagull and the hot chips – i deal in fire
  19. the church – almost with you
