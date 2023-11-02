Follow The Sound: 2023-11-02

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- the rolling stones – angry
- young modern – automatic
- the black heart death cult – pin drops
- mums favourite – wind in the willows
- the id – boil the kettle mother
- sunglasses after dark – swamp baby
- the birthday party – swampland
- the genevieves – words
- nancy sinatra and lee hazelwood – sand
- spacemen 3 – take me to the other side
- dr and the medics – barbara can’t dance (demo)
- hangman’s beautiful daughters – don’t ask my name
- jefferson airplane – white levis
- the sunsets – hot generation
- the pop group – she is beyond good and evil
- 8 eyeed spy (with lydia lunch) – diddy wah diddy
- captain beefheart and his magic band – electricity
- scott walker – the girls and the dogs
- placement – it’s over
- the horrors – sheena is a parasite
- rule of thirds – any war
- the moffs – another day in the sun
- new order – ceremony
- nick vulture – home (you’re on my mind)
