Follow The Sound: 2023-11-02

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. the rolling stones – angry
  3. young modern – automatic
  4. the black heart death cult – pin drops
  5. mums favourite – wind in the willows
  6. the id – boil the kettle mother
  7. sunglasses after dark – swamp baby
  8. the birthday party – swampland
  9. the genevieves – words
  10. nancy sinatra and lee hazelwood – sand
  11. spacemen 3 – take me to the other side
  12. dr and the medics – barbara can’t dance (demo)
  13. hangman’s beautiful daughters – don’t ask my name
  14. jefferson airplane – white levis
  15. the sunsets – hot generation
  16. the pop group – she is beyond good and evil
  17. 8 eyeed spy (with lydia lunch) – diddy wah diddy
  18. captain beefheart and his magic band – electricity
  19. scott walker – the girls and the dogs
  20. placement – it’s over
  21. the horrors – sheena is a parasite
  22. rule of thirds – any war
  23. the moffs – another day in the sun
  24. new order – ceremony
  25. nick vulture – home (you’re on my mind)
