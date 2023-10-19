Follow The Sound: 2023-10-19

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- osees – stunner
- the soft boys – wading through a ventilator
- the dainty morsels – little miss green
- the black heart death cult – bad levitations
- the west coast pop art experimental band – transparent day
- hands of time – dementias child
- rocky’s pride and joy – lucifers lullaby
- pink duke – caught my eye
- the creatures – festival of colours
- the calico wall – flight reaction
- badland caravan – forest television
- mike furber – watch me burn
- mums favourite – wind in the willows
- mature themes – so much better now
- the monkees – porpoise song
- nick nicely – hilly fields
- wild rocket – sunny day
- julian cope – sunspots
- fifty foot hose – if not this time
- tintern abbey – vacuum cleaner
- carrie nations – sweet talkin candy man
- the cult – revolution
- sons of zoku – yumi
