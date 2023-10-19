Follow The Sound: 2023-10-19

Written by on October 19, 2023

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. osees – stunner
  3. the soft boys – wading through a ventilator
  4. the dainty morsels – little miss green
  5. the black heart death cult – bad levitations
  6. the west coast pop art experimental band – transparent day
  7. hands of time – dementias child
  8. rocky’s pride and joy – lucifers lullaby
  9. pink duke – caught my eye
  10. the creatures – festival of colours
  11. the calico wall – flight reaction
  12. badland caravan – forest television
  13. mike furber – watch me burn
  14. mums favourite – wind in the willows
  15. mature themes – so much better now
  16. the monkees – porpoise song
  17. nick nicely – hilly fields
  18. wild rocket – sunny day
  19. julian cope – sunspots
  20. fifty foot hose – if not this time
  21. tintern abbey – vacuum cleaner
  22. carrie nations – sweet talkin candy man
  23. the cult – revolution
  24. sons of zoku – yumi
