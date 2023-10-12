Follow The Sound: 2023-10-12

- Marvin Gaye – Praise
- Mildlife – Vapour
- Two Door Cinema Club – I Can Talk
- The Strokes – Selfless
- Puree – Braindead
- Slow Mango – Pacific Wind
- Dry Cleaning – New Long Leg
- The Belair Lip Bombs – Say My Name
- The Empty Threats – Boys in the Gutter
- The Beatles – Strawberry Fields Forever
- The Bitter Ends – I Need You
- Molly Rocket – Asphalt
- Brittany Howard, BADBADNOTGOOD – Tomorrow
- Tame Impala – Eventually
- Sons Of Zoku – Yumi
- Mannequin Pussy – Denial
- Bend – Got Nobody
- Shy Girls – Lay and Be Lonely
- Men I Trust – Seven
- Sweet Trip – DSCO
- Mac Demarco – Chamber of Reflection
- Shy Girls – Lay and Be Lonely
Reader's opinions