Follow The Sound: 2023-10-12

Written by on October 12, 2023

  1. Marvin Gaye – Praise
  2. Mildlife – Vapour
  3. Two Door Cinema Club – I Can Talk
  4. The Strokes – Selfless
  5. Puree – Braindead
  6. Slow Mango – Pacific Wind
  7. Dry Cleaning – New Long Leg
  8. The Belair Lip Bombs – Say My Name
  9. The Empty Threats – Boys in the Gutter
  10. The Beatles – Strawberry Fields Forever
  11. The Bitter Ends – I Need You
  12. Molly Rocket – Asphalt
  13. Brittany Howard, BADBADNOTGOOD – Tomorrow
  14. Tame Impala – Eventually
  15. Sons Of Zoku – Yumi
  16. Mannequin Pussy – Denial
  17. Bend – Got Nobody
  18. Shy Girls – Lay and Be Lonely
  19. Men I Trust – Seven
  20. Sweet Trip – DSCO
  21. Mac Demarco – Chamber of Reflection
  22. Shy Girls – Lay and Be Lonely
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Mystery Train: 2023-10-12

Previous post

New Vibes: 2023-10-12

Current track

Title

Artist