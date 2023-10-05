Follow The Sound: 2023-10-05

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- rocky’s pride and joy – crawl
- the red crayola – hurricane fighter plane
- xtc – are you receiving me?
- toyah – bird in flight
- the groupies – primitive
- thee stag knights – cmon
- the yellow wallpaper – run your mouth
- we’ve got a fuzzbox and we’re gonna use it – xx sex
- roky erikson – two headed dog (red temple prayer)
- alien sex fiend – wild women (version)
- bauhaus – telegram sam
- the birthday party – mr clarinet
- grong grong – louie the fly
- sonic youth – star power
- the vertebrats – left in the dark
- angie pepper – frozen world
- march violets – snake dance
- lizard train – explosion in a room
- new model army – bittersweet
- play dead – the tenant
- the triffids – beautiful waste
- the dagoes – kids got style
- the midnight mares – sparks! then the rain came down
Reader's opinions