Follow The Sound: 2023-10-05

Written by on October 5, 2023

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. rocky’s pride and joy – crawl
  3. the red crayola – hurricane fighter plane
  4. xtc – are you receiving me?
  5. toyah – bird in flight
  6. the groupies – primitive
  7. thee stag knights – cmon
  8. the yellow wallpaper – run your mouth
  9. we’ve got a fuzzbox and we’re gonna use it – xx sex
  10. roky erikson – two headed dog (red temple prayer)
  11. alien sex fiend – wild women (version)
  12. bauhaus – telegram sam
  13. the birthday party – mr clarinet
  14. grong grong – louie the fly
  15. sonic youth – star power
  16. the vertebrats – left in the dark
  17. angie pepper – frozen world
  18. march violets – snake dance
  19. lizard train – explosion in a room
  20. new model army – bittersweet
  21. play dead – the tenant
  22. the triffids – beautiful waste
  23. the dagoes – kids got style
  24. the midnight mares – sparks! then the rain came down
