Follow The Sound: 2023-09-28

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- mums favourite – wind in the willows
- lemon fog – echoes of time
- the stranglers – hanging around
- placement – its over
- the cult – rain
- screaming tribesmen – date with a vampyre
- the yellow wallpaper – run your mouth
- sons of zoku – sun son
- the moffs – another day in the sun
- bolshoi – a way
- the garden path – into the clouds
- pel mel – no word from china
- stiv bators – the last year
- ss-20 – arnold layne
- the nomads – where the wolfbane blooms
- naz nomad and the nightmares – i had too much to dream last night
- blondie – rip her to shreds
- the id – boil the kettle mother
- the sisters of mercy – this corrosion
- the gun club – sex beat
- mode – the sun
- pity lips – cellular
Reader's opinions