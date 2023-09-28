Follow The Sound: 2023-09-28

September 28, 2023

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. mums favourite – wind in the willows
  3. lemon fog – echoes of time
  4. the stranglers – hanging around
  5. placement – its over
  6. the cult – rain
  7. screaming tribesmen – date with a vampyre
  8. the yellow wallpaper – run your mouth
  9. sons of zoku – sun son
  10. the moffs – another day in the sun
  11. bolshoi – a way
  12. the garden path – into the clouds
  13. pel mel – no word from china
  14. stiv bators – the last year
  15. ss-20 – arnold layne
  16. the nomads – where the wolfbane blooms
  17. naz nomad and the nightmares – i had too much to dream last night
  18. blondie – rip her to shreds
  19. the id – boil the kettle mother
  20. the sisters of mercy – this corrosion
  21. the gun club – sex beat
  22. mode – the sun
  23. pity lips – cellular
