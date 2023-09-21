Follow The Sound: 2023-09-21

Written by on September 21, 2023

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. sons of zoku – yumi
  3. badland caravan – cleopatra
  4. the stranglers – get a grip on yourself
  5. green circles – you think i don’t know
  6. the dainty morsels – i have seen
  7. love – que vida!
  8. daughters of eve – help me boy
  9. the damned – wake the dead
  10. alien nose job – act different
  11. crawdaddys – i can never tell
  12. lipstick killers – hindu gods of love
  13. bangles – hero takes a fall
  14. pel mel – blind lead the blind
  15. the dentists – strawberries are growing in my garden (and its summer time)
  16. creation – how does it feel to feel
  17. the squires – going all the way
  18. pinch points – pave me
  19. art – supernatural fairy tales
  20. hagol – hate
  21. died pretty – mirror blues part 1
  22. preachers – who do you love
  23. the dead regulars – feel like love
  24. the moving sidewalks – 99th floor
  25. dead moon – a fix on you
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Mystery Train: 2023-09-21

Previous post

New Vibes: 2023-09-21

Current track

Title

Artist