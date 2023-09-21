Follow The Sound: 2023-09-21

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- sons of zoku – yumi
- badland caravan – cleopatra
- the stranglers – get a grip on yourself
- green circles – you think i don’t know
- the dainty morsels – i have seen
- love – que vida!
- daughters of eve – help me boy
- the damned – wake the dead
- alien nose job – act different
- crawdaddys – i can never tell
- lipstick killers – hindu gods of love
- bangles – hero takes a fall
- pel mel – blind lead the blind
- the dentists – strawberries are growing in my garden (and its summer time)
- creation – how does it feel to feel
- the squires – going all the way
- pinch points – pave me
- art – supernatural fairy tales
- hagol – hate
- died pretty – mirror blues part 1
- preachers – who do you love
- the dead regulars – feel like love
- the moving sidewalks – 99th floor
- dead moon – a fix on you
