Follow The Sound: 2023-09-14

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. the damned – western promise
  3. smoke no fire – fig mint
  4. strawberry alarm clock – rainy day mushroom pillow
  5. mature themes – so much better now
  6. st morris sinners – 80 hours a week
  7. king daddy – fox in the hen house
  8. wild rocket – wild cat
  9. philisteins – early morning memory
  10. the reprobettes – i dont love you no more
  11. the sonics – psycho
  12. heartbreakers – chinese rocks
  13. suzi quatro – 48 crash
  14. coloured balls – flash
  15. she trinity – he faught the law
  16. placement – its over
  17. new york dolls – pills
  18. the clash – brand new cadillac
  19. hergs – style of love
  20. toni mccann – saturday date
  21. flamin’ groovies – ill cry alone
  22. la luz – don’t leave me on the earth
  23. paul revere and the raiders – hungry
  24. matrimony – elvis superstar
  25. subtract-s – mb ph (mpbile phone)
  26. motorhead – leavin’ here
  27. the empty threats – jason’s bad trip
