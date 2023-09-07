Follow The Sound: 2023-09-07

Written by on September 7, 2023

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. the balloon farm – a question of temperature
  3. hells hoist – on the radio
  4. loaded billy – boys run wild
  5. the 745 – full force 45
  6. faust – juggernaut
  7. the empty threats – dear sunshine
  8. straight arrows – fruit of the forrest
  9. james dawes – i love you (kookoo)
  10. the dainty morsels – don’t stray
  11. dandy buzzkills – the moth
  12. sour sob – new wood, old ashes
  13. the damned – western promise
  14. the scientists – swampland
  15. siouxsie and the banshees – dazzle
  16. the stooges – dirt
  17. cable ties – too late
  18. the lords of the new church – russian roulette
  19. barracudas – i can’t pretend
  20. chelsea manor – predator
  21. the jam – when you’re young
  22. the grateful dead – the golden road to unlimited devotion
  23. peanut butter conspiracy – it’s a happening thing
  24. the executives – moving in a circle
