Follow The Sound: 2023-09-07

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- the balloon farm – a question of temperature
- hells hoist – on the radio
- loaded billy – boys run wild
- the 745 – full force 45
- faust – juggernaut
- the empty threats – dear sunshine
- straight arrows – fruit of the forrest
- james dawes – i love you (kookoo)
- the dainty morsels – don’t stray
- dandy buzzkills – the moth
- sour sob – new wood, old ashes
- the damned – western promise
- the scientists – swampland
- siouxsie and the banshees – dazzle
- the stooges – dirt
- cable ties – too late
- the lords of the new church – russian roulette
- barracudas – i can’t pretend
- chelsea manor – predator
- the jam – when you’re young
- the grateful dead – the golden road to unlimited devotion
- peanut butter conspiracy – it’s a happening thing
- the executives – moving in a circle
Reader's opinions