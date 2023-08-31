Follow The Sound: 2023-08-31

Written by on August 31, 2023

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. not for humans – alien eyes
  3. badland caravan – forest television
  4. the dainty morsels – don’t stray
  5. colosseum – the kettle
  6. sons of zoku – earth chant
  7. astro elevator – andromeda
  8. maisie – overflow
  9. violet harlot – shiny pieces of cardboard
  10. cable ties – thoughts back
  11. the damned – the invisible man
  12. fire – fathers name is dad
  13. the ninth wave – one side of my mind
  14. the del-vets – last time around
  15. sharon tandy – hold on
  16. the stooges – real cool time
  17. she trinity – climb that tree
  18. negative space – forbidden fruit
  19. shocking blue – send me a postcard
  20. amon duul – archangel thunderbird
  21. sir lord baltimore – hard rain fallin
  22. the open mind – magic potion
  23. uriah heep – gypsy
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Mystery Train: 2023-08-31

Previous post

New Vibes: 2023-08-31

Current track

Title

Artist