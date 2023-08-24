Follow The Sound: 2023-08-24

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. druid fluids – sour’s happy fantasy
  3. osees – stunner
  4. fifty foot hose – red the signpost
  5. no basis – celery man
  6. the damned – you’re gonna realise
  7. naz nomad and the nightmares – she lied
  8. the tonight show – skiing on mars
  9. the throb – fortune teller
  10. the vains – don’t think so
  11. cable ties – silos
  12. screensaver – the guilt
  13. the linda lindas – resolution/revolution
  14. the hives – two kinds of trouble
  15. the empty threats – boys in the gutter
  16. adam and the ants – zerox
  17. the irresponsibles – the lizard
  18. iggy and the stooges – i got a right
  19. march violets – snake dance
  20. coldwave – no conflict
  21. the screaming believers – elss
  22. zero le creche – last year’s wife
  23. night rites – dark patterns
  24. joy division – love will tear us apart
  25. the what four – i’m gonna destroy that boy
  26. blondie – hanging on the telephone
