Follow The Sound: 2023-08-24

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- druid fluids – sour’s happy fantasy
- osees – stunner
- fifty foot hose – red the signpost
- no basis – celery man
- the damned – you’re gonna realise
- naz nomad and the nightmares – she lied
- the tonight show – skiing on mars
- the throb – fortune teller
- the vains – don’t think so
- cable ties – silos
- screensaver – the guilt
- the linda lindas – resolution/revolution
- the hives – two kinds of trouble
- the empty threats – boys in the gutter
- adam and the ants – zerox
- the irresponsibles – the lizard
- iggy and the stooges – i got a right
- march violets – snake dance
- coldwave – no conflict
- the screaming believers – elss
- zero le creche – last year’s wife
- night rites – dark patterns
- joy division – love will tear us apart
- the what four – i’m gonna destroy that boy
- blondie – hanging on the telephone
Reader's opinions