Follow The Sound: 2023-08-17

Written by on August 17, 2023

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. the dainty morsels – mr and mrs soil
  3. the seeds – march of the flower children
  4. television personalities – i know where syd barrett lives
  5. wet taxis – sailors dream
  6. died pretty – out of the unknown
  7. the cure – caterpillar
  8. wild rocket – daisy dream
  9. night rites – waiting for my spaceman
  10. 13th floor elevators – fire engine
  11. the verge – outside eden
  12. the psychedelic furs – we love you
  13. the velvet underground – i’m waiting for the man
  14. ? and the mysterians – 96 tears
  15. lene lovich – lucky number
  16. the dark – the masque
  17. uk decay – testament
  18. hagol – get guilty
  19. dead kennedys – holiday in cambodia
  20. sonic youth – brave men run (in my family)
  21. lydia lunch – some velvet morning
  22. joy division – she’s lost control
  23. the music machine – the people in me
