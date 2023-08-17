Follow The Sound: 2023-08-17

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- the dainty morsels – mr and mrs soil
- the seeds – march of the flower children
- television personalities – i know where syd barrett lives
- wet taxis – sailors dream
- died pretty – out of the unknown
- the cure – caterpillar
- wild rocket – daisy dream
- night rites – waiting for my spaceman
- 13th floor elevators – fire engine
- the verge – outside eden
- the psychedelic furs – we love you
- the velvet underground – i’m waiting for the man
- ? and the mysterians – 96 tears
- lene lovich – lucky number
- the dark – the masque
- uk decay – testament
- hagol – get guilty
- dead kennedys – holiday in cambodia
- sonic youth – brave men run (in my family)
- lydia lunch – some velvet morning
- joy division – she’s lost control
- the music machine – the people in me
Reader's opinions