Follow The Sound: 2023-08-10

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. the empty threats – monster truck mondays
  3. ephemerons – dayone
  4. suicide – cheree
  5. brat farrar – punk records
  6. blowers – slice ‘n’ dice
  7. juliette seizure and the tremor dolls – rock n roll babe
  8. rat catcher – flipping herrings
  9. church moms – cigarette
  10. nuvo bloc – never mind
  11. lizard train – explosion in a room
  12. the spikes – river of love
  13. the garden path – times (out of mind)
  14. the jesus and mary chain – vegetable man
  15. sexbeat – sweat
  16. the gun club – she’s like heroin to me
  17. red lorry yellow lorry – monkeys on juice
  18. the adverts – gary gilmores eyes
  19. the only ones – another girl another planet
  20. generation x – dancing with myself
  21. x ray spex – the day the world turned day glo
  22. the runaways – cherry bomb
  23. the lords of the new church – question of temperature
  24. the sisters of mercy – 1969
  25. the estranged – nervous blood
  26. new order – ceremony
  27. nick vulture – the closer we get
