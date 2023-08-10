Follow The Sound: 2023-08-10

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- the empty threats – monster truck mondays
- ephemerons – dayone
- suicide – cheree
- brat farrar – punk records
- blowers – slice ‘n’ dice
- juliette seizure and the tremor dolls – rock n roll babe
- rat catcher – flipping herrings
- church moms – cigarette
- nuvo bloc – never mind
- lizard train – explosion in a room
- the spikes – river of love
- the garden path – times (out of mind)
- the jesus and mary chain – vegetable man
- sexbeat – sweat
- the gun club – she’s like heroin to me
- red lorry yellow lorry – monkeys on juice
- the adverts – gary gilmores eyes
- the only ones – another girl another planet
- generation x – dancing with myself
- x ray spex – the day the world turned day glo
- the runaways – cherry bomb
- the lords of the new church – question of temperature
- the sisters of mercy – 1969
- the estranged – nervous blood
- new order – ceremony
- nick vulture – the closer we get
