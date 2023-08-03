Follow The Sound: 2023-08-03

Written by on August 3, 2023

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. mode – the sun
  3. the tonight show – glenelg river
  4. little murders – things will be different
  5. elephant talk – op-art girl
  6. blowers – sick of you
  7. juliette seizure and the tremor dolls – you had your chance
  8. shonen knife – explosion!
  9. the ramones – the kkk took my baby away
  10. blondie – x offender
  11. the spats – she done moved
  12. the monocles – spider and the fly
  13. the tomboys – id rather fight than switch
  14. sunglasses after dark – swamp baby
  15. the cramps – goo goo muck
  16. alien sex fiend – i walk the line
  17. the meteors – swamp thing
  18. the scientists – swampland
  19. skeletal family – promised land
  20. the ninth wave – the monster song
  21. echo and the bunnymen – the cutter
  22. the jesus and mary chain – just like honey
  23. the church – the unguarded moment
  24. the moffs – another day in the sun
  25. siouxsie and the banshees – mirage
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Mystery Train: 2023-08-03

Previous post

New Vibes: 2023-08-03

Current track

Title

Artist