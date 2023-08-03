Follow The Sound: 2023-08-03

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- mode – the sun
- the tonight show – glenelg river
- little murders – things will be different
- elephant talk – op-art girl
- blowers – sick of you
- juliette seizure and the tremor dolls – you had your chance
- shonen knife – explosion!
- the ramones – the kkk took my baby away
- blondie – x offender
- the spats – she done moved
- the monocles – spider and the fly
- the tomboys – id rather fight than switch
- sunglasses after dark – swamp baby
- the cramps – goo goo muck
- alien sex fiend – i walk the line
- the meteors – swamp thing
- the scientists – swampland
- skeletal family – promised land
- the ninth wave – the monster song
- echo and the bunnymen – the cutter
- the jesus and mary chain – just like honey
- the church – the unguarded moment
- the moffs – another day in the sun
- siouxsie and the banshees – mirage
Reader's opinions