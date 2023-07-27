Follow The Sound: 2023-07-27

Written by on July 27, 2023

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. the phantoms – the story of a rich man
  3. molly rocket – sick puppy
  4. moby grape – omaha
  5. the dainty morsels – don’t stray
  6. the eyes of mind – with you again
  7. eden ahbez – full moon
  8. sons of zoku – earth chant
  9. the chocolate watchband – are you gonna be there at the love in?
  10. girl and girl – garden song
  11. the modern lovers – she cracked
  12. the ramones – beat on the brat
  13. siouxsie and the banshees – love in a void
  14. oscar the wild – pinch me please
  15. the small faces – here come the nice
  16. died pretty – stoneage cinderella
  17. suzy and los quattro – rock boys
  18. the triffids – beautiful waste
  19. the times – i helped patrick mcgoohan escape
  20. the damned – new rose
  21. the pretty things – rosalyn
  22. the wet taxis – c’mon
  23. pool toy – festival state
  24. the dead regulars – feel like love
  25. the stooges – tv eye
  26. the sisters of mercy – gimmie shelter
