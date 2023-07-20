Follow The Sound: 2023-07-20

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- tumbleweed – stoned
- hawkwind – motorhead
- wireheads – hanging garden
- fingerless – you are going to die
- pinch points – pave me
- derek’s accent – aint got no feeling
- outcasts – im in pittsburgh
- pool toy – ride
- bad poets – rocks and sand
- xtc – making plans for nigel
- the teardrop explodes – tiny children
- stone – i got a feeling
- flake – under the silent tree
- negative space – forbidden fruit
- the sonics – louie louie
- the two of clubs – heart
- the 745 – deserved
- blondie – rip her to shreds
- vertebrats – left in the dark
- the primitives – you said
- wimple winch – rumble on mersey square south
- shocking blue – never marry a railroad man
- them creepy crawlies – serious faces
- buzzcocks – what do i get?
- x ray spex – the day the world turned day glo
Reader's opinions