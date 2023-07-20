Follow The Sound: 2023-07-20

Written by on July 20, 2023

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. tumbleweed – stoned
  3. hawkwind – motorhead
  4. wireheads – hanging garden
  5. fingerless – you are going to die
  6. pinch points – pave me
  7. derek’s accent – aint got no feeling
  8. outcasts – im in pittsburgh
  9. pool toy – ride
  10. bad poets – rocks and sand
  11. xtc – making plans for nigel
  12. the teardrop explodes – tiny children
  13. stone – i got a feeling
  14. flake – under the silent tree
  15. negative space – forbidden fruit
  16. the sonics – louie louie
  17. the two of clubs – heart
  18. the 745 – deserved
  19. blondie – rip her to shreds
  20. vertebrats – left in the dark
  21. the primitives – you said
  22. wimple winch – rumble on mersey square south
  23. shocking blue – never marry a railroad man
  24. them creepy crawlies – serious faces
  25. buzzcocks – what do i get?
  26. x ray spex – the day the world turned day glo
