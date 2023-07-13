Follow The Sound: 2023-07-13

Written by on July 13, 2023

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. divers – that’s time flying
  3. the looking glass – take the time
  4. marlin kites – destra (gather me together)
  5. the bevis frond – lights are changing
  6. the donnas – take it off
  7. the zoo – 444
  8. iggy and the stooges – i got a right
  9. hagol – hate
  10. the vains – mother
  11. the factory – path through the forest
  12. adam and the ants – physical
  13. 45 grave – evil
  14. war room – the trouble with me
  15. dave dee, dozy, beaky, mick, and titch – the sun goes down
  16. the yellow wallpaper – tell me to beg
  17. mudhoney – move under
  18. killing joke – love like blood
  19. screaming tribesmen – igloo
  20. the ninth wave – one side of my mind
  21. she – outta reach
  22. the bureau – only for sheep
  23. secret affair – time for action
  24. pel mel – no word from china
