Follow The Sound: 2023-07-13

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- divers – that’s time flying
- the looking glass – take the time
- marlin kites – destra (gather me together)
- the bevis frond – lights are changing
- the donnas – take it off
- the zoo – 444
- iggy and the stooges – i got a right
- hagol – hate
- the vains – mother
- the factory – path through the forest
- adam and the ants – physical
- 45 grave – evil
- war room – the trouble with me
- dave dee, dozy, beaky, mick, and titch – the sun goes down
- the yellow wallpaper – tell me to beg
- mudhoney – move under
- killing joke – love like blood
- screaming tribesmen – igloo
- the ninth wave – one side of my mind
- she – outta reach
- the bureau – only for sheep
- secret affair – time for action
- pel mel – no word from china
