Follow The Sound: 2023-07-06

Written by on July 6, 2023

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. old mervs – sweetheart
  3. the echo chamber – bob’s toolbox
  4. pinch points – pave me
  5. the yellow wallpaper – tell me to beg
  6. attila – california flash
  7. randy holden – fruit and iceburgs
  8. stray – around the world in 80 days
  9. joan jett – jeepster
  10. the delmonas – peter gunn locomotion
  11. fuzztones – ward 81
  12. alien sex fiend – i walk the line
  13. the counselors – love go round
  14. the syssys – three long days
  15. daughters of eve – help me boy
  16. various artists – wild angels movie promo
  17. the litter – action woman
  18. james dawes – i love you (kookoo)
  19. the high beamers – dreamer
  20. the moffs – touch the ground
  21. pandoras – its about time
  22. the bangles – the real world
  23. the chills – pink frost
  24. angie pepper – frozen world
  25. department s – is vic there?
