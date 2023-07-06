Follow The Sound: 2023-07-06

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- old mervs – sweetheart
- the echo chamber – bob’s toolbox
- pinch points – pave me
- the yellow wallpaper – tell me to beg
- attila – california flash
- randy holden – fruit and iceburgs
- stray – around the world in 80 days
- joan jett – jeepster
- the delmonas – peter gunn locomotion
- fuzztones – ward 81
- alien sex fiend – i walk the line
- the counselors – love go round
- the syssys – three long days
- daughters of eve – help me boy
- various artists – wild angels movie promo
- the litter – action woman
- james dawes – i love you (kookoo)
- the high beamers – dreamer
- the moffs – touch the ground
- pandoras – its about time
- the bangles – the real world
- the chills – pink frost
- angie pepper – frozen world
- department s – is vic there?
