Follow The Sound: 2023-06-29

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. buffalo – sunrise (come my way)
  3. mc5 – come together
  4. zoot – the freak
  5. sir lord baltimore – hellhound
  6. shocking blue – send me a postcard
  7. girlschool – race with the devil
  8. amon duul 2 – wolf city
  9. molly rocket – bones
  10. gun – yellow cab man
  11. arzachel – garden of earthly delights
  12. the bubble puppy – days of our time
  13. the cult – she sells sanctuary
  14. toys went berzerk – guns at my head
  15. bad poets – club-au-go-go
  16. placement – new disease
  17. the cure – primary
  18. died pretty – out of the unknown
  19. rolling stones – 2000 light years from home
  20. the velvet underground – venus in furs
  21. captain beefheart and his magic band – ella guru
  22. wireheads – hook echo
Mystery Train: 2023-06-29

New Vibes: 2023-06-29

