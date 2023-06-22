Follow The Sound: 2023-06-22

Written by on June 22, 2023

  1. The Dolly Rocker Movement – Follow The Sound
  2. Jefferson Airplane – White Rabbit
  3. The Dandy Warhols – Boys Better
  4. Placement – New Disease
  5. Slag Queens – Best Western
  6. Dean Forever – Could This Be Ok?
  7. Sparks – Nothing Is As Good As They Say
  8. Night Rites – Waiting For My Spaceman
  9. Ephemerons – Nostromo
  10. Fad Gadget – Blind Eyes
  11. The Normal – Warm Leatherette
  12. Depeche Mode – Blasphemous Rumours
  13. Twine – My God
  14. The Cure – Play For Today
  15. Coldwave – Twenty Two
  16. The Dollyrots – Da Doo Ron Ron/I Wanna Be Sedated
  17. X-Ray Spex – Identity
  18. CG8 – Goth Girl 1
  19. Siouxsie and The Banshees – Cities In Dust
  20. Ramones – Judy Is A Punk
  21. The Kinks – Dedicated Follower of Fashion
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

New Vibes: 2023-06-22

Current track

Title

Artist