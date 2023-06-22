Follow The Sound: 2023-06-22

- The Dolly Rocker Movement – Follow The Sound
- Jefferson Airplane – White Rabbit
- The Dandy Warhols – Boys Better
- Placement – New Disease
- Slag Queens – Best Western
- Dean Forever – Could This Be Ok?
- Sparks – Nothing Is As Good As They Say
- Night Rites – Waiting For My Spaceman
- Ephemerons – Nostromo
- Fad Gadget – Blind Eyes
- The Normal – Warm Leatherette
- Depeche Mode – Blasphemous Rumours
- Twine – My God
- The Cure – Play For Today
- Coldwave – Twenty Two
- The Dollyrots – Da Doo Ron Ron/I Wanna Be Sedated
- X-Ray Spex – Identity
- CG8 – Goth Girl 1
- Siouxsie and The Banshees – Cities In Dust
- Ramones – Judy Is A Punk
- The Kinks – Dedicated Follower of Fashion
Reader's opinions