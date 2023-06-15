Follow The Sound: 2023-06-15

Written by on June 15, 2023

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. mudhoney – almost everything
  3. girl and girl – dance now
  4. the yellow wallpaper – tell me to beg
  5. the damned – neat neat neat
  6. the church – ascendence
  7. nite rites – waiting for my spaceman
  8. fields of the nephilim – preacher man
  9. delilah rose – bitch fizz
  10. maisie – overflow
  11. james dawes – i love you (kookoo)
  12. pink floyd – arnold layne
  13. blondie – hanging on the telephone
  14. baby shakes – ill be alright
  15. amy rigby – dancing with joey ramone
  16. public image ltd – flowers of romance
  17. virgin prunes – wall of jericho
  18. adam and the ants – car trouble
  19. the slits – instant hit
  20. the empty threats – evil eye
  21. the valentines – peculiar hole in the sky
  22. fire – fathers name was dad
  23. the small faces – here come the nice
  24. the seeds – pushin too hard
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Mystery Train: 2023-06-15

Previous post

New Vibes: 2023-06-15

Current track

Title

Artist