Follow The Sound: 2023-06-15

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- mudhoney – almost everything
- girl and girl – dance now
- the yellow wallpaper – tell me to beg
- the damned – neat neat neat
- the church – ascendence
- nite rites – waiting for my spaceman
- fields of the nephilim – preacher man
- delilah rose – bitch fizz
- maisie – overflow
- james dawes – i love you (kookoo)
- pink floyd – arnold layne
- blondie – hanging on the telephone
- baby shakes – ill be alright
- amy rigby – dancing with joey ramone
- public image ltd – flowers of romance
- virgin prunes – wall of jericho
- adam and the ants – car trouble
- the slits – instant hit
- the empty threats – evil eye
- the valentines – peculiar hole in the sky
- fire – fathers name was dad
- the small faces – here come the nice
- the seeds – pushin too hard
