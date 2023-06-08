Follow The Sound: 2023-06-08

Written by on June 8, 2023

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. the flys – come on stupid
  3. bad//dreems – waterfalls
  4. start together – separate beds
  5. the linda lindas – too many things
  6. the pretty things – midnight to six
  7. the id – boil the kettle mother
  8. thee oh sees – i come from the mountain
  9. pool toy – lottery
  10. dead moon – graveyard
  11. magic mushrooms – its-a-happening
  12. hands of time – dementias child
  13. amyl and the sniffers – guided by angels
  14. down and out – paper skin
  15. the stooges – real cool time
  16. twine – my god
  17. beau brummels – laugh laugh
  18. we’ve got a fuzzbox and we’re gonna use it – rules and regulations
  19. the calico wall – flight reaction
  20. the raveonettes – the end
  21. frank zappa and the mothers of invention – trouble every day
  22. maisie – overflow
  23. the attack – anymore than i do
  24. caravan – place of my own
  25. the executives – moving in a circle
  26. pink floyd – scream thy last scream
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Mystery Train: 2023-06-08

Previous post

New Vibes: 2023-06-08

Current track

Title

Artist