Follow The Sound: 2023-06-08

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- the flys – come on stupid
- bad//dreems – waterfalls
- start together – separate beds
- the linda lindas – too many things
- the pretty things – midnight to six
- the id – boil the kettle mother
- thee oh sees – i come from the mountain
- pool toy – lottery
- dead moon – graveyard
- magic mushrooms – its-a-happening
- hands of time – dementias child
- amyl and the sniffers – guided by angels
- down and out – paper skin
- the stooges – real cool time
- twine – my god
- beau brummels – laugh laugh
- we’ve got a fuzzbox and we’re gonna use it – rules and regulations
- the calico wall – flight reaction
- the raveonettes – the end
- frank zappa and the mothers of invention – trouble every day
- maisie – overflow
- the attack – anymore than i do
- caravan – place of my own
- the executives – moving in a circle
- pink floyd – scream thy last scream
