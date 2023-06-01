Follow The Sound: 2023-06-01

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- moraygun – the burying garden
- green circles – balloons
- paul revere and the raiders – why why why
- toni mccann – no
- the tonight show – i love you heaps
- the tonight show – sun kills night
- the tonight show – tourist
- the gun club – she’s like heroin to me
- start together – seperate beds
- octopus montage – solitude
- the atlantics – come on
- the adverts – gary gilmore’s eyes
- cabaret voltaire – nag nag nag
- robert calvert – the right stuff
- the empty threats – evil eye
- the damned – grimly fiendish
- the smashing pumpkins – 1979
- skeletal family – the wind blows
- public image limited – public image
- generation x – dancing with myself
Reader's opinions