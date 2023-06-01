Follow The Sound: 2023-06-01

Written by on June 1, 2023

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. moraygun – the burying garden
  3. green circles – balloons
  4. paul revere and the raiders – why why why
  5. toni mccann – no
  6. the tonight show – i love you heaps
  7. the tonight show – sun kills night
  8. the tonight show – tourist
  9. the gun club – she’s like heroin to me
  10. start together – seperate beds
  11. octopus montage – solitude
  12. the atlantics – come on
  13. the adverts – gary gilmore’s eyes
  14. cabaret voltaire – nag nag nag
  15. robert calvert – the right stuff
  16. the empty threats – evil eye
  17. the damned – grimly fiendish
  18. the smashing pumpkins – 1979
  19. skeletal family – the wind blows
  20. public image limited – public image
  21. generation x – dancing with myself
