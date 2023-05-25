Follow The Sound: 2023-05-25

Written by on May 25, 2023

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. the far outs – last night
  3. mracle workers – already gone
  4. civic – chase the dragon
  5. the moodists – gone dead
  6. the go-betweens – cattle and cain
  7. the dagoes – ten years on
  8. the midnight mares – sparks! (then the rain came down)
  9. david bowie – across the universe
  10. patti smith group – because the night
  11. ramones – pet cemetary
  12. the saints – know your product
  13. the damned – love song
  14. die dancing bears – valentine for new york
  15. x-ray-spex – oh bondage up yours!
  16. the teardrop explodes – treason
  17. gene loves jezebel – shaving my neck
  18. lori and the chameleons – touch
  19. mode – bad thing
  20. meatbeaters – because of you
  21. chainsaw preachers – culture war
  22. juliette seizure and the tremor dolls – you had your chance
  23. captain beefheart and his magic band – zig zag wanderer
  24. amon duul – eternal flow
  25. siouxsie and the banshees – playground twist
