Follow The Sound: 2023-05-25

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- the far outs – last night
- mracle workers – already gone
- civic – chase the dragon
- the moodists – gone dead
- the go-betweens – cattle and cain
- the dagoes – ten years on
- the midnight mares – sparks! (then the rain came down)
- david bowie – across the universe
- patti smith group – because the night
- ramones – pet cemetary
- the saints – know your product
- the damned – love song
- die dancing bears – valentine for new york
- x-ray-spex – oh bondage up yours!
- the teardrop explodes – treason
- gene loves jezebel – shaving my neck
- lori and the chameleons – touch
- mode – bad thing
- meatbeaters – because of you
- chainsaw preachers – culture war
- juliette seizure and the tremor dolls – you had your chance
- captain beefheart and his magic band – zig zag wanderer
- amon duul – eternal flow
- siouxsie and the banshees – playground twist
Reader's opinions