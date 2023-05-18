Follow The Sound: 2023-05-18

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- james dawes – i love you (kookoo)
- the barracudas – grammar of misery
- sunfruits – better off dead
- nico – lawns of dawn
- the slits – earthbeat
- the upsetters – return of django
- adam and the ants – plastic surgery
- hagol – hate
- castaways – liar liar
- the lords of the new church – new church
- link wray – rumble
- the saucer-men – whip
- bone orchard – fats terminal
- the scientists – swampland
- the acid drops – rattle my zulu
- teddy and his patches – suzy creamcheese
- teenage jesus and the jerks – burning rubber
- new model army – bittersweet
- motorhead – leavin’ here
- toys wet berserk – stairway to heaven
- the mob – witch hunt
- grong grong – angels and demons
- yma sumac – malambo
- the birthday party – nick the stripper
- nancy sinatra and lee hazelwood – summer wine
- cable ties – time for you
Reader's opinions