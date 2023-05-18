Follow The Sound: 2023-05-18

Written by on May 18, 2023

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. james dawes – i love you (kookoo)
  3. the barracudas – grammar of misery
  4. sunfruits – better off dead
  5. nico – lawns of dawn
  6. the slits – earthbeat
  7. the upsetters – return of django
  8. adam and the ants – plastic surgery
  9. hagol – hate
  10. castaways – liar liar
  11. the lords of the new church – new church
  12. link wray – rumble
  13. the saucer-men – whip
  14. bone orchard – fats terminal
  15. the scientists – swampland
  16. the acid drops – rattle my zulu
  17. teddy and his patches – suzy creamcheese
  18. teenage jesus and the jerks – burning rubber
  19. new model army – bittersweet
  20. motorhead – leavin’ here
  21. toys wet berserk – stairway to heaven
  22. the mob – witch hunt
  23. grong grong – angels and demons
  24. yma sumac – malambo
  25. the birthday party – nick the stripper
  26. nancy sinatra and lee hazelwood – summer wine
  27. cable ties – time for you
