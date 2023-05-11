Follow The Sound: 2023-05-11

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- screaming tribesmen – date with a vampyre
- the saucer-men – valley of the rattling bones
- the switchblade sisters – voodoo love doll
- richie ramone – when the night
- the empty threats – atacb
- gang of four – at home he’s a tourist
- the troggs – night of the long grass
- peter cook and dudley moore – bedazzled
- cocteau twins – the tinderbox (of a heart)
- hawkwind – the end
- the damned – shadow of love
- the laughing clowns – holy joe
- the tonight show – glenelg river
- the united states of america – where is yesterday
- molly rocket – rabbit hole
- apple – doctor rock
- the sunsets – i want love
- the dainty morsels – tell me father
- marianne faithfull – with you in mind
- the missing links – you’re driving me insane
- mc5 – tonight
- new york dolls – personality crisis
- theatre of hate – the hop
- sunfruits – believe it all
