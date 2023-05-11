Follow The Sound: 2023-05-11

Written by on May 11, 2023

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. screaming tribesmen – date with a vampyre
  3. the saucer-men – valley of the rattling bones
  4. the switchblade sisters – voodoo love doll
  5. richie ramone – when the night
  6. the empty threats – atacb
  7. gang of four – at home he’s a tourist
  8. the troggs – night of the long grass
  9. peter cook and dudley moore – bedazzled
  10. cocteau twins – the tinderbox (of a heart)
  11. hawkwind – the end
  12. the damned – shadow of love
  13. the laughing clowns – holy joe
  14. the tonight show – glenelg river
  15. the united states of america – where is yesterday
  16. molly rocket – rabbit hole
  17. apple – doctor rock
  18. the sunsets – i want love
  19. the dainty morsels – tell me father
  20. marianne faithfull – with you in mind
  21. the missing links – you’re driving me insane
  22. mc5 – tonight
  23. new york dolls – personality crisis
  24. theatre of hate – the hop
  25. sunfruits – believe it all
