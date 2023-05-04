Follow The Sound: 2023-05-04

Written by on May 4, 2023

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. pool toy – lottery
  3. richie ramone – live to tell
  4. moody beaches – not today
  5. cable ties – time for you
  6. the empty threats – evil eye
  7. scarlett cook – enigma
  8. echo and the bunnymen – villiers terrace
  9. the accent – red sky at night
  10. the danse society – 2000 light years from home
  11. gun club – for the love of ivy
  12. the jesus and mary chain – upside down
  13. pink floyd – corporal clegg
  14. nylex – fascinate
  15. the bevis frond – lights are changing
  16. the smiths – bigmouth strikes again
  17. the verge – i will make you live
  18. the black diamonds – not this time
  19. mode – end of the start
  20. julie driscoll, brian auger and the trinity – road to cairo
  21. siouxsie and the banshees – cities in dust
  22. fifty foot hose – if not this time
  23. chainsaw preachers – s.l.a.v.e
