Follow The Sound: 2023-05-04

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- pool toy – lottery
- richie ramone – live to tell
- moody beaches – not today
- cable ties – time for you
- the empty threats – evil eye
- scarlett cook – enigma
- echo and the bunnymen – villiers terrace
- the accent – red sky at night
- the danse society – 2000 light years from home
- gun club – for the love of ivy
- the jesus and mary chain – upside down
- pink floyd – corporal clegg
- nylex – fascinate
- the bevis frond – lights are changing
- the smiths – bigmouth strikes again
- the verge – i will make you live
- the black diamonds – not this time
- mode – end of the start
- julie driscoll, brian auger and the trinity – road to cairo
- siouxsie and the banshees – cities in dust
- fifty foot hose – if not this time
- chainsaw preachers – s.l.a.v.e
