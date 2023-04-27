Follow The Sound: 2023-04-27

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. traffic – paper sun
  3. dave, dee, dozy, beaky, mick and titch – the sun goes down
  4. molly rocket – rabbit hole
  5. ss-20 – arnold layne
  6. the gun club – sex beat
  7. bauhaus – dark entries
  8. lydia lunch – some velvet morning
  9. the birthday party – hamlet (pow pow pow)
  10. the spikes – she’s melting
  11. denise and company – boy, what’ll you do then
  12. scott walker – jackie
  13. john barry – beat girl
  14. mode – rundle mall
  15. roxy music – re-make/re-model
  16. toyah – bird in flight
  17. penetration – don’t dictate
  18. lene lovich – lucky number
  19. exploding white mice – burning red
  20. blowers – youth
  21. adam and the ants – cleopatra
  22. the moodists – the disciples know
  23. lizard train – explosion in a room
  24. the cure – killing an arab
  25. moody beaches – work
