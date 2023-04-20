Follow The Sound: 2023-04-20

  1. The Dolly Rocker Movement – Follow the Sound
  2. The Velvet Underground – Femme Fatale
  3. Duran Duran – The Chauffeur
  4. Soft Cell – Sex Dwarf
  5. Depeche Mode – Ghosts Again
  6. Psychedelic Furs – Love My Way
  7. Neon Machine – Ghosts
  8. Buzzcocks – What Do I Get?
  9. Coldwave – Buster
  10. Mod Con – Ammo
  11. Gut Health – Lethargic
  12. Joy Division – Shadowplay
  13. Interpol – obstacle 1
  14. DARLING. – Illusions
  15. Cranes – Jewel
  16. Blood Circle – Mortals
  17. Ephemerons – Boo!
  18. Just Mustard – Still
  19. Velatine – All I Want
  20. The Sisters of Mercy – Body and Soul
  21. The Cure – A Night Like This
Playlist Robot

