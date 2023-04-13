Follow The Sound: 2023-04-13

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- the linda lindas – too many things
- blowers – sick of you
- civic – end of the line
- pool toy – lottery
- nightbus – way past three
- dave and terry – counting the hours
- the sisters of mercy – walk away
- the screaming believers – e.l.s.s
- the ninth wave – one side of my mind
- the mission – wasteland
- the stooges – 1969
- the raveonettes – the end
- the jesus and mary chain – never understand
- velvet underground – white light/white heat
- suicide – ghost rider
- crystal chandlier – suicidal flowers
- the black angels – the boat song
- ride into the sun – run for the hills (part 1)
- the cult – spiritwalker
- lime spiders – slave girl
- the eastern dark – julie is a junky
- angie pepper – frozen world
- skeletal family – promised land
- nick vulture – the closer we get
