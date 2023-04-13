Follow The Sound: 2023-04-13

Written by on April 13, 2023

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. the linda lindas – too many things
  3. blowers – sick of you
  4. civic – end of the line
  5. pool toy – lottery
  6. nightbus – way past three
  7. dave and terry – counting the hours
  8. the sisters of mercy – walk away
  9. the screaming believers – e.l.s.s
  10. the ninth wave – one side of my mind
  11. the mission – wasteland
  12. the stooges – 1969
  13. the raveonettes – the end
  14. the jesus and mary chain – never understand
  15. velvet underground – white light/white heat
  16. suicide – ghost rider
  17. crystal chandlier – suicidal flowers
  18. the black angels – the boat song
  19. ride into the sun – run for the hills (part 1)
  20. the cult – spiritwalker
  21. lime spiders – slave girl
  22. the eastern dark – julie is a junky
  23. angie pepper – frozen world
  24. skeletal family – promised land
  25. nick vulture – the closer we get
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Mystery Train: 2023-04-13

Previous post

New Vibes: 2023-04-13

Current track

Title

Artist