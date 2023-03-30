Follow The Sound: 2023-03-30

March 30, 2023

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. pool toy – festival state
  3. the saucer-men – whip
  4. mode – 154
  5. body type – miss the world
  6. membranes – muscles
  7. the damned – wait for the blackout
  8. skeletal family – burning oil
  9. killing joke – wardance
  10. flyying colours – lost then found
  11. nightbus – way past three
  12. itchy and the nits – eva’s got a parasite
  13. canada goose – cabin fever
  14. john’s children – a midsummer’s night scene
  15. the southern gentlemen – leave myself to me
  16. toni mccann – saturday date
  17. the wc fields memorial electrical string band – hippie elevator operator
  18. the raincoats – you’re a million
  19. the clash – this is radio clash
  20. g gannon – watch the world go by
  21. the slits – earthbeat
  22. john j francis – simple ben
  23. the masters apprentices – southern cross
  24. wild rocket – wild cat
