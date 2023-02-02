Follow The Sound: 2023-02-02

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. iggy pop – new atlantis
  3. destinizia – terrified
  4. brave mistakes – charlotte street
  5. the howling fog – let the sun die
  6. romero – happy hour
  7. wet leg – ur mum
  8. shocking blue – hot sand
  9. viagra boys – punk rock loser
  10. death – politicians in my eyes
  11. slift – hyperion
  12. best coast – when im with you
  13. idles – model village
  14. parquet courts – walking at a downtown pace
  15. amyl and the sniffers – choices
  16. cable ties – sandcastles
  17. pool toy – honey
  18. sleater-kinney – path of wellness
  19. ben gel – dance dance dance dance dance to the radio
  20. the rezillos – flying saucer attack
  21. the vains – pickleback
  22. cull the band – god forgives i don’t
  23. stone cold – bad devil trip
  24. television – see no evil
