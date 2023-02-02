Follow The Sound: 2023-02-02

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- iggy pop – new atlantis
- destinizia – terrified
- brave mistakes – charlotte street
- the howling fog – let the sun die
- romero – happy hour
- wet leg – ur mum
- shocking blue – hot sand
- viagra boys – punk rock loser
- death – politicians in my eyes
- slift – hyperion
- best coast – when im with you
- idles – model village
- parquet courts – walking at a downtown pace
- amyl and the sniffers – choices
- cable ties – sandcastles
- pool toy – honey
- sleater-kinney – path of wellness
- ben gel – dance dance dance dance dance to the radio
- the rezillos – flying saucer attack
- the vains – pickleback
- cull the band – god forgives i don’t
- stone cold – bad devil trip
- television – see no evil
