First Thing Monday: 2025-06-02

Written by on June 2, 2025

  1. Ennio Morricone – Dance On
  2. Puccio Roelens – Northern Lights
  3. Tony Santagata – Ufo Sexo
  4. Blue Marvin Orchestra – La Cortigiana
  5. Alessandro Alessandroni – Manhattan Disco
  6. Stefano Torossi – Having Fun
  7. Gianpaolo Chiti, Sergio Montori – Desperation And Money
  8. The Ohio players – Walt’s first trip
  9. Riz Ortolani – La Ragazza Dal Pigiama Giallo theme
  10. Guido And Maurizio De Angelis – Ankara
  11. Piero Piccioni – Blue Rythm Festival
  12. Carlo Bixio, Marcello Gigante – Il Seme Di Caino
  13. Goblin – La Via Della Droga theme
  14. Silky vincent – funky world
  15. Lou Bennett – Meeting
  16. Lou Bennett – Enfin
  17. Lou Bennett – Moment’s Notice
  18. Larry Young – Beyond All Limits
  19. Larry Young – Mean to Me
  20. Larry Young – Discothèque
  21. Larry Young – La Valse Grise
  22. Super J – Junie
  23. King Herbert – Natural Song
  24. Soul Vibrations – The Dump
  25. Big Boe And The Night Hawks – My Thing
  26. Marie Queenie Lyons – Try Me
  27. Count Basie & Illinois Jacquet – The Cool Rage
  28. Buddy Cole – Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea
  29. Wild Bill Davis & Louis Jordan – Tamburitza Boogie
  30. Wild Bill Davis – Make No Mistake
  31. Shirley Scott – Until The Real Thing Comes Along
  32. Jimmy Smith – Tenderly
  33. Buddy Cole – Blue Lou
