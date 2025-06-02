First Thing Monday: 2025-06-02

- Ennio Morricone – Dance On
- Puccio Roelens – Northern Lights
- Tony Santagata – Ufo Sexo
- Blue Marvin Orchestra – La Cortigiana
- Alessandro Alessandroni – Manhattan Disco
- Stefano Torossi – Having Fun
- Gianpaolo Chiti, Sergio Montori – Desperation And Money
- The Ohio players – Walt’s first trip
- Riz Ortolani – La Ragazza Dal Pigiama Giallo theme
- Guido And Maurizio De Angelis – Ankara
- Piero Piccioni – Blue Rythm Festival
- Carlo Bixio, Marcello Gigante – Il Seme Di Caino
- Goblin – La Via Della Droga theme
- Silky vincent – funky world
- Lou Bennett – Meeting
- Lou Bennett – Enfin
- Lou Bennett – Moment’s Notice
- Larry Young – Beyond All Limits
- Larry Young – Mean to Me
- Larry Young – Discothèque
- Larry Young – La Valse Grise
- Super J – Junie
- King Herbert – Natural Song
- Soul Vibrations – The Dump
- Big Boe And The Night Hawks – My Thing
- Marie Queenie Lyons – Try Me
- Count Basie & Illinois Jacquet – The Cool Rage
- Buddy Cole – Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea
- Wild Bill Davis & Louis Jordan – Tamburitza Boogie
- Wild Bill Davis – Make No Mistake
- Shirley Scott – Until The Real Thing Comes Along
- Jimmy Smith – Tenderly
- Buddy Cole – Blue Lou
