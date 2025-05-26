First Thing Monday: 2025-05-26

- The Shadows of Knight – I got my mojo working
- Mark III – The Sleeper
- Eddie Long – It Sure Sounds Good
- Little Joe & The Latinaires – Soul & Inspiration
- Rhon Butler – Got To Have It
- The Percolator – I Got A Thing (Pt II)
- King Herbert – Natural Song
- The Shadows of Knight – gospel zone
- Barbara Dennerlein – Nightowls
- Eddie ‘Lockjaw’ Davis & Shirley Scott – Dansero
- Lonnie Smith – Slouchin’
- Jimmy McGriff – Discotheque U.S.A.
- Shirley Scott – Can’t Get Over the Bossa Nova
- Jackie Davis – Ain’t She Sweet
- Lonnie Smith – The Call Of The Wild
- Jack McDuff – Bossa Nova West
- The creation – making time
- Lalo Schifrin feat. Carol Kaye (bass guitar) – Shifting Gears
- Lalo Schifrin feat. Carol Kaye (bass guitar) – Bullitt (Main Title)
- Lalo Schifrin feat. Carol Kaye (bass guitar) – Cantata for Combo
- Lalo Schifrin feat. Carol Kaye (bass guitar) – Ice Pick Mike
- The yardbirds – shapes of things
- Camille Bob – Brother Brown
- Landlords & Tenants – Back Up Part 2
- Finis Tasby – Cloudy Day
- Rhoda Scott – Out Of Nowhere
- Rhoda Scott – On Green Dolphin Street
- Sonny Criss & Georges Arvanitas – Early And Later
- Sonny Criss & Georges Arvanitas – Saint Louis Blues
