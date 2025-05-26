First Thing Monday: 2025-05-26

  1. The Shadows of Knight – I got my mojo working
  2. Mark III – The Sleeper
  3. Eddie Long – It Sure Sounds Good
  4. Little Joe & The Latinaires – Soul & Inspiration
  5. Rhon Butler – Got To Have It
  6. The Percolator – I Got A Thing (Pt II)
  7. King Herbert – Natural Song
  8. The Shadows of Knight – gospel zone
  9. Barbara Dennerlein – Nightowls
  10. Eddie ‘Lockjaw’ Davis & Shirley Scott – Dansero
  11. Lonnie Smith – Slouchin’
  12. Jimmy McGriff – Discotheque U.S.A.
  13. Shirley Scott – Can’t Get Over the Bossa Nova
  14. Jackie Davis – Ain’t She Sweet
  15. Lonnie Smith – The Call Of The Wild
  16. Jack McDuff – Bossa Nova West
  17. The creation – making time
  18. Lalo Schifrin feat. Carol Kaye (bass guitar) – Shifting Gears
  19. Lalo Schifrin feat. Carol Kaye (bass guitar) – Bullitt (Main Title)
  20. Lalo Schifrin feat. Carol Kaye (bass guitar) – Cantata for Combo
  21. Lalo Schifrin feat. Carol Kaye (bass guitar) – Ice Pick Mike
  22. The yardbirds – shapes of things
  23. Camille Bob – Brother Brown
  24. Landlords & Tenants – Back Up Part 2
  25. Finis Tasby – Cloudy Day
  26. Rhoda Scott – Out Of Nowhere
  27. Rhoda Scott – On Green Dolphin Street
  28. Sonny Criss & Georges Arvanitas – Early And Later
  29. Sonny Criss & Georges Arvanitas – Saint Louis Blues
