First Thing Monday: 2025-05-12

Written by on May 12, 2025

  1. All them witches – The marriage of coyote woman
  2. All them witches – Charles William
  3. James Hooker and the hallows – Heathen ghost
  4. Hudson arc – Paths
  5. Holly ‘Cookie’ Baker – words to keep
  6. Holly Cookie Baker – different kind
  7. Holly cookie baker – summer
  8. Janda King – Autumn in spring
  9. Janda King – Ride on high
  10. The Hipstones – Benny and the Jets
  11. Alanna and Alicia – fly like a bird
  12. Hollie Cook – Ari Up
  13. Alabama 3 – Woke Up This Morning
  14. MK – Burning (Neekeetone Rework)
  15. Jah Beer x Dub Killer – Random Massive
  16. Cotto – I Know
  17. Cotto – On The Run
  18. Alpha Breed – Floating
  19. DJ Tatana – Dream Off (Instrumental Mix)
  20. Black Star – Dreams (New Age Trance Mix)
  21. Alpha Breed – Alien Arrival (Freejack Remix)
  22. The Bass Tarts – Summer In Space
  23. DJ Tatana – Dream Off (Pulsedriver Remix)
  24. Ian Van Dahl – Will I (Peter Luts Remix)
  25. Transa VS Alpha Breed – Supernova X-Pectation
