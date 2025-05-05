First Thing Monday: 2025-05-05

Written by on May 5, 2025

  1. Snow – Sunflower
  2. Zebra – Wasted
  3. The Mark Duval Big Band – The Brass Rail
  4. Orchester Fred Rabold – Hasta Pronto
  5. The Mark Duval Big Band – Fever Point
  6. The Ray Davies Orchestra – Hadrians Wall
  7. Frank Sterling Big Band – Henley Ho
  8. Cybernaut – Clockwork
  9. Cliff Cardwin – Funky Music
  10. Serge Gainsbourg – Fugue
  11. Cortex – A Winning Team
  12. Bernard Estardy – Ala Mia Thra
  13. Lance – Fireball
  14. The Troubadours – Funk Good Feeling
  15. The Esquires – Now Have A Party
  16. Steel Image – Shango!
  17. pete brown & piblokto – Aeroplane Head Woman
  18. the stanley maxfield orchestra – magnum force
  19. isao tomita – modern ballet
  20. film symphonic orchestra – money runner
  21. The Chocolate Watchband – Hot Dusty Roads
  22. takeshi shibuya – racer
  23. richard gold orchestra – rough
  24. Universal TV orchestra – s.w.a.t.
  25. The Chocolate Watchband – Gone and Passes By
  26. 60s-70s Japanese Instrumental Cinema Funk Breaks & Beats – Starting Over
  27. 60s-70s Japanese Instrumental Cinema Funk Breaks & Beats – Ramen Western
  28. 60s-70s Japanese Instrumental Cinema Funk Breaks & Beats – A Good Day
  29. Lee Fields – The Bull Is Coming
  30. Bermuda Strollers – Bermuda Is Another World
  31. Bermuda Strollers – Show Me
  32. Lee Fields – Cutting Out (On Me)
  33. Jimmy Smith – Can’t Get Enough
  34. Shirley Scott – Superstition
  35. Richard ‘Groove’ Holmes – Mama’s Groove
