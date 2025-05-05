First Thing Monday: 2025-05-05

- Snow – Sunflower
- Zebra – Wasted
- The Mark Duval Big Band – The Brass Rail
- Orchester Fred Rabold – Hasta Pronto
- The Mark Duval Big Band – Fever Point
- The Ray Davies Orchestra – Hadrians Wall
- Frank Sterling Big Band – Henley Ho
- Cybernaut – Clockwork
- Cliff Cardwin – Funky Music
- Serge Gainsbourg – Fugue
- Cortex – A Winning Team
- Bernard Estardy – Ala Mia Thra
- Lance – Fireball
- The Troubadours – Funk Good Feeling
- The Esquires – Now Have A Party
- Steel Image – Shango!
- pete brown & piblokto – Aeroplane Head Woman
- the stanley maxfield orchestra – magnum force
- isao tomita – modern ballet
- film symphonic orchestra – money runner
- The Chocolate Watchband – Hot Dusty Roads
- takeshi shibuya – racer
- richard gold orchestra – rough
- Universal TV orchestra – s.w.a.t.
- The Chocolate Watchband – Gone and Passes By
- 60s-70s Japanese Instrumental Cinema Funk Breaks & Beats – Starting Over
- 60s-70s Japanese Instrumental Cinema Funk Breaks & Beats – Ramen Western
- 60s-70s Japanese Instrumental Cinema Funk Breaks & Beats – A Good Day
- Lee Fields – The Bull Is Coming
- Bermuda Strollers – Bermuda Is Another World
- Bermuda Strollers – Show Me
- Lee Fields – Cutting Out (On Me)
- Jimmy Smith – Can’t Get Enough
- Shirley Scott – Superstition
- Richard ‘Groove’ Holmes – Mama’s Groove
