First Thing Monday: 2025-04-21

Written by on April 21, 2025

  1. Sapodilla punch – Hold on i’m coming
  2. Earl Rodney – Midnight Man
  3. Silverton’s – Make it funky
  4. George Benson – Octane
  5. George Benson – summertime
  6. St. Vincent’s Supersound Latinaires Orchestra – Roasted or fried
  7. Lee fields – What did i do
  8. Lee fields – Ordinary Lives
  9. Dutch Rhythm Steel & Show Band – Down by the river
  10. The Guinness Cassanovas – Stormy
  11. three pieces – shortnin’ bread
  12. Parliament – Handcuffs
  13. Parliament – Do that stuff
  14. Parliament – Dr. Funkenstein
  15. Jake Mason Trio – sunfall
  16. Jake Mason Trio – Candy smack
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Prison Show: 2025-04-20

Current track

Title

Artist