First Thing Monday: 2025-04-14

Written by on April 14, 2025

  1. The Reactions – Lost cause
  2. The Reactions – this is the sound
  3. Another way – Disclaimer
  4. Another way – 100 years
  5. Abbie Howlett – Jive turkey soup
  6. Abbie Howlett – where is the soul?
  7. Laura Hill – Still
  8. Laura Hill – Summertime
  9. Pond – when it explodes
  10. Smaal Cats – Seagulls pt 1 and Pt 2
  11. Brittle sun – Pavement
  12. Catherine Britt – A new pair of shoes
  13. Seely – Bubble bath
  14. Bonnie Mercer – I Wish I Might
  15. DUB INVASION RECORDS – RACE AGAINST TIME
  16. DUB INVASION RECORDS – LION DUB
  17. Dylan Fogarty – Technique #2
  18. Dylan Fogarty – Technique #4
  19. Isaiah – Repeatedly
  20. Isaiah – Endlessly
  21. Black Star – Dreams (New Age Trance Mix)
  22. Taucher – Pictures of a Gallery (Fridge Remix)
  23. Delerium – After All (Svenson & Gielen Instrumental Mix)
  24. N-Trance – Set You Free (Rob Searle Remix)
  25. OceanLab – Clear Blue Water Original Instrumental Mix
  26. Maglev – Levitate (Spacepunk Remix)
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Prison Show: 2025-04-13

Current track

Title

Artist